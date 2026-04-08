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Araqchi: The Diplomatic Maestro Steering Iran's Negotiation Style

The article discusses Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, highlighting his negotiation skills likened to bazaar bartering. Araqchi, a key figure in Iran-U.S. peace talks, was endorsed by the late Supreme Leader and recognized for his pivotal role in Iran's nuclear deal with global powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:37 IST
Araqchi: The Diplomatic Maestro Steering Iran's Negotiation Style
Araqchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who hails from a family of carpet merchants, draws parallels between Iran's negotiating tactics and bazaar-style bartering, emphasizing the need for patience and tenacity. Araqchi is set to accompany the parliament speaker to pivotal peace talks with the U.S. in Pakistan.

The negotiations aim to reach a long-term settlement following a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan amid a war that has heavily affected the Middle East and global energy supplies. Tehran plans to proceed cautiously due to mistrust toward Washington, as stated by the Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Araqchi, a seasoned diplomat since 2024, was handpicked by the late Supreme Leader for previous negotiations tackling Iran's nuclear disputes. His diplomatic endeavors and deep knowledge have earned him a reputation as a formidable negotiator, anticipating cautious yet skillful discussions in upcoming talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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