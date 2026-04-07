Manipur's Tragedy: A Call for Justice and Peace

The Manipur government has decided to transfer the investigation of the bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Bishnupur to the National Investigation Agency. Condemning the incident as a 'barbaric act,' Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh emphasized the importance of a swift and detailed inquiry to restore peace.

On Tuesday, suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi, killing a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl while injuring their mother. A large combing operation involving the police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF is underway, with helicopters being deployed to capture the assailants swiftly.

Amidst rising tensions, locals staged protests, burning tyres and vehicles in response to the tragedy. The state government urges the public for calm as security forces work to normalize the situation. State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam reported additional casualties and unrest in the aftermath of the attack.