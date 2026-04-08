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TNCC Confronts Vijay's Politically Charged Remarks

The TNCC criticized actor and TVK founder Vijay for his remarks about the 'real Congress'. The TNCC's Se Rammohan demanded an apology, emphasizing the party's historical integrity. Vijay's claim about the Congress aligning with his party sparked controversy, especially during his campaign in Tirunelveli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:37 IST
TNCC Confronts Vijay's Politically Charged Remarks
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has taken a firm stand against actor and Thamilar Vidiyal Katchi (TVK) founder Vijay after his controversial statement suggesting the 'real Congress' is aligned with his party. This assertion has been denounced as 'baseless' and 'politically motivated' by the TNCC.

In a strongly worded address, TNCC Organisation Secretary Se Rammohan has demanded Vijay issue an immediate and unconditional apology. The TNCC accuses Vijay of undermining the party's integrity, and of political opportunism following his statements in Tirunelveli.

The TNCC has reaffirmed its dedication to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, dismissing Vijay's claims as a blatant lie driven by personal ambitions of a few, as Tamil Nadu prepares for its coming assembly elections on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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