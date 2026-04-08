TNCC Confronts Vijay's Politically Charged Remarks

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has taken a firm stand against actor and Thamilar Vidiyal Katchi (TVK) founder Vijay after his controversial statement suggesting the 'real Congress' is aligned with his party. This assertion has been denounced as 'baseless' and 'politically motivated' by the TNCC.

In a strongly worded address, TNCC Organisation Secretary Se Rammohan has demanded Vijay issue an immediate and unconditional apology. The TNCC accuses Vijay of undermining the party's integrity, and of political opportunism following his statements in Tirunelveli.

The TNCC has reaffirmed its dedication to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, dismissing Vijay's claims as a blatant lie driven by personal ambitions of a few, as Tamil Nadu prepares for its coming assembly elections on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)