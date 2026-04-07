Outcry in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Demands Action after Children's Bomb Blast Tragedy

In a fervent appeal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate and decisive action following the tragic killing of two children in a bomb blast in Manipur's Bishnupur district. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with Gandhi urging the government to avoid mere performative measures.

The devastating attack occurred at 1 am when suspected militants targeted a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, resulting in the deaths of a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl. Their mother was also injured in the attack, which led to public protests against the violence and the perceived inaction of authorities.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack as 'barbaric' and assured that those responsible would face justice. In the aftermath, local protests saw the torching of vehicles and confrontations with law enforcement as the community demanded concrete steps towards peace and security.