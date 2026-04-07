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Telangana HRC Intervenes in Police Harassment Case

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed Hyderabad police to stop harassment of a woman involved in a suspected theft case. The woman alleges physical assault and verbal abuse by Gandhi Nagar police. HRC demands a report detailing the incident by April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:59 IST
Telangana HRC Intervenes in Police Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (HRC) has stepped in to address accusations of police misconduct in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, the commission instructed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to halt any further harassment of a woman who claims she was physically assaulted and verbally abused by officers from the Gandhi Nagar Police Station in a suspected theft case.

The HRC, led by Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, has taken these grave allegations seriously. According to a release, the complainant's photograph was circulated, impacting her dignity, which allegedly led to a suicide attempt. Such incidents underscore the urgent need for police accountability.

Following these developments, the HRC has mandated that the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner submit a detailed report on the matter. This case will receive further consideration on April 30, ensuring that justice is pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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