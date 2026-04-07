Punjab's New Anti-Sacrilege Law: A Community's Quest for Input

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is pushing for community involvement in drafting Punjab's new anti-sacrilege law. They urge the government to make the draft public ahead of a special legislative session on April 13.

This proposed law aims to amend the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, emphasizing stricter penalties, including heavy fines and property confiscation. The amendments target offenses against the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, even through digital means.

The SGPC's sub-committee expressed concerns about the government's intentions and the lack of transparency. They have formally requested detailed involvement in the legislative process, emphasizing zero-tolerance for sacrilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)