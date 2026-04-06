Amritsar on Alert: Threat Emails and Major Drug Bust Unveil City's Crime Challenges
Amritsar faced security threats following emails to schools and offices, prompting urgent inspections. Meanwhile, two key drug traffickers were arrested, unraveling a cross-border network using drones for smuggling. Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring public safety and intensifying efforts against drug trafficking, having already arrested 840 individuals this year.
- Country:
- India
Several schools and government offices in Amritsar were subjected to immediate security checks on Monday following the receipt of threat emails. In response, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Alam, launched urgent anti-sabotage inspections at the affected locations.
Authorities have identified a suspect linked to the threats, who is being transported to Amritsar from another state for questioning. The police are committed to maintaining order and investigating the incident thoroughly to ensure the city's safety.
On a related note, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police made significant progress in their anti-drug operations, apprehending two men accused of smuggling heroin from Pakistan using drones. These arrests are part of a broader effort that has led to hundreds of drug-related arrests and substantial narcotics seizures this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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