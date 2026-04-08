Tragic Impact of Unseasonal Rains: Farmer Suffers Fatal Heart Attack
A farmer in Prem Nagar village died of a heart attack after seeing significant damage to his rabi crop caused by unseasonal rains. The government is conducting damage assessments and urging farmers to file insurance claims. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister has promised immediate compensation for affected farmers.
- Country:
- India
An unseasonal downpour wreaking havoc on crops in Prem Nagar village, Mant tehsil, has proven fatal for a farmer who succumbed to a heart attack after witnessing the devastation.
The authorities, including BKU representatives, are calling for immediate financial assistance for the deceased farmer's family. BKU district president Meera Singh reported that Heeralal collapsed upon examining his ravaged rabi crop.
In response, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to hasten compensation efforts, as extensive rains, hailstorms, and fire incidents continue to affect the region's farmers. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts worsening weather conditions in the coming days, posing further challenges to the farming community.
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