Iran's Strategic Move: Limited Opening of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is contemplating a limited reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday, pending the outcome of discussions with the United States in Pakistan, according to a senior Iranian official involved in the negotiations.

The official revealed that should a framework for talks be agreed upon, the strait will reopen in a controlled manner under Iranian supervision. Coordination with Iranian military forces will be a requirement for all passing vessels.

Despite the potential for a fragile ceasefire, the official emphasized Iran's desire for lasting peace while also expressing readiness to revert to conflict if tensions with the U.S. escalate.