Iran's Strategic Move: Limited Opening of the Strait of Hormuz
Iran may partially open the Strait of Hormuz later this week, contingent on reaching a negotiation framework with the U.S. during talks in Pakistan. The narrow, controlled reopening will require coordination with Iranian military forces and remains fragile amid uncertain peace prospects.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran is contemplating a limited reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday, pending the outcome of discussions with the United States in Pakistan, according to a senior Iranian official involved in the negotiations.
The official revealed that should a framework for talks be agreed upon, the strait will reopen in a controlled manner under Iranian supervision. Coordination with Iranian military forces will be a requirement for all passing vessels.
Despite the potential for a fragile ceasefire, the official emphasized Iran's desire for lasting peace while also expressing readiness to revert to conflict if tensions with the U.S. escalate.
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