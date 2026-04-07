Crackdown on Drug Trade: Property Seized in Shopian
Police in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, seized property valued at Rs 1.44 crore, believed to be owned by Mohammad Ayoub Malik, a suspected drug dealer. The 10-kanal property was reportedly acquired through narcotics trade profits, with authorities ensuring all legal procedures were followed during the operation.
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- India
In a significant move against narcotics-related activities, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have attached property worth Rs 1.44 crore, linked to suspected drug dealer Mohammad Ayoub Malik.
The police action targeted an immovable property measuring 10 kanals, allegedly acquired through profits from illegal drug trafficking. This operation marks a notable step in curbing the drug menace in the region.
The crackdown was conducted with full compliance of legal norms, with a duly constituted police team on-site including the Executive Magistrate, Lambardar, and Chowkidar, to ensure transparency and adherence to proper procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)