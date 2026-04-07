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Justice for Agnello: Murder Charges Against Eight Police Officers Upheld

The Bombay High Court affirmed murder charges against eight police officers for the 2014 custodial death of Agnello Valdaris. The court rejected petitions challenging a trial court's decision, citing evidence of illegal detention and torture. Claims of accidental death were contradicted by witness statements and medical evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:39 IST
Justice for Agnello: Murder Charges Against Eight Police Officers Upheld
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The Bombay High Court has ruled to uphold murder charges against eight police officers in connection with the alleged custodial death of Agnello Valdaris in 2014. The decision reinforces a trial court's previous ruling, indicating that the circumstances surrounding Valdaris's death necessitate a full trial.

Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak noted significant controversy regarding whether Valdaris's death was homicidal or accidental. The court refuted petitions from the officers, citing statements and medical evidence suggesting illegal detention and torture.

The court criticized the police's handling of the case, highlighting discrepancies in official records, missing CCTV evidence, and neglected medical procedures. The ruling emphasizes the duty of the living to seek justice for those who cannot, underlining moral accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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