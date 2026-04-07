Tejveer Singh Takes Charge as Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals

In a significant administrative reshuffle impacting India’s industrial and governance ecosystem, Shri Tejveer Singh, IAS (Punjab Cadre, 1994 batch), has assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The transition comes at a crucial juncture for the sector, as India intensifies efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependency in chemicals and petrochemicals, and expand its global footprint in high-value industrial segments.

Leadership Change at a Strategic Time for the Sector

Shri Tejveer Singh succeeds Smt. Nivedita Shukla Verma, IAS, who has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. She will also hold additional charge of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare.

The formal charge handover ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Department, reflecting continuity and institutional stability during the transition.

Extensive Administrative Experience Across Governance and Industry

With over three decades of administrative experience, Shri Tejveer Singh brings a strong background in governance, policy execution, and institutional leadership.

Prior to this appointment, he served as:

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Government of Punjab

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Punjab

Secretary to the Chief Minister

District Magistrate in multiple districts, handling grassroots administration and development programmes

His experience spans industrial training, skilling ecosystems, governance reforms, and high-level policy coordination, positioning him to steer the chemicals and petrochemicals sector through its next phase of growth.

Key Sector at the Core of India’s Manufacturing Push

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals plays a pivotal role in India’s industrial landscape, overseeing sectors critical to:

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare supply chains

Plastics and polymer industries

Specialty and bulk chemicals

Fertilizer-linked chemical inputs

Downstream manufacturing and exports

India’s chemical industry is among the fastest-growing globally and is expected to play a central role in achieving the country’s manufacturing and export ambitions under initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Focus Areas for the New Secretary

Industry observers expect the new leadership to focus on:

Expanding domestic petrochemical capacity

Reducing import dependence in key raw materials

Promoting sustainable and green chemical manufacturing

Strengthening downstream industries and MSME linkages

Enhancing ease of doing business and regulatory efficiency

Shri Singh’s prior experience in skill development and industrial training is also expected to support workforce readiness and capacity building in the sector.

Nivedita Shukla Verma Moves to Governance Reforms Role

Outgoing Secretary Smt. Nivedita Shukla Verma takes charge of DARPG at a time when the Government is accelerating efforts to:

Improve public service delivery

Strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms

Drive administrative reforms through digital governance

Enhance citizen-centric service frameworks

Her additional responsibility as Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare further places her at the centre of public administration reforms and welfare delivery systems.

Strengthening Governance and Industrial Policy

The leadership changes reflect the Government’s continued focus on:

Aligning administrative expertise with sectoral priorities

Strengthening institutional capacity across ministries

Driving reforms in both industrial policy and public administration

As India advances toward becoming a global manufacturing hub and a $5 trillion-plus economy, such strategic appointments are expected to play a critical role in ensuring efficient governance, policy continuity, and sectoral growth.