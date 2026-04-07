Manipur Erupts: Tensions Rise as Violence Escalates

In Manipur's Bishnupur district, tragedy struck when a bomb attack claimed the lives of two children, prompting outrage and subsequent violence.

Local residents, frustrated by the apparent inaction of security forces, stormed a CRPF camp, resulting in a clash that left two more people dead. The state government has promised a rigorous investigation into the incident.

As the situation unfolds, tensions between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups persist, with Manipur under President's Rule for nearly a year. Authorities stress the need for calm, urging cooperation in restoring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)