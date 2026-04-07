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Manipur Erupts: Tensions Rise as Violence Escalates

Violence flared in Manipur's Bishnupur district, leading to the deaths of two children in a bomb attack and two others in a security clash. The CM condemned the attack, promising a robust investigation. Tensions remain high with the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:56 IST
Manipur Erupts: Tensions Rise as Violence Escalates
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  • India

In Manipur's Bishnupur district, tragedy struck when a bomb attack claimed the lives of two children, prompting outrage and subsequent violence.

Local residents, frustrated by the apparent inaction of security forces, stormed a CRPF camp, resulting in a clash that left two more people dead. The state government has promised a rigorous investigation into the incident.

As the situation unfolds, tensions between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups persist, with Manipur under President's Rule for nearly a year. Authorities stress the need for calm, urging cooperation in restoring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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