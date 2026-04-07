Manipur Erupts: Tensions Rise as Violence Escalates
Violence flared in Manipur's Bishnupur district, leading to the deaths of two children in a bomb attack and two others in a security clash. The CM condemned the attack, promising a robust investigation. Tensions remain high with the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In Manipur's Bishnupur district, tragedy struck when a bomb attack claimed the lives of two children, prompting outrage and subsequent violence.
Local residents, frustrated by the apparent inaction of security forces, stormed a CRPF camp, resulting in a clash that left two more people dead. The state government has promised a rigorous investigation into the incident.
As the situation unfolds, tensions between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups persist, with Manipur under President's Rule for nearly a year. Authorities stress the need for calm, urging cooperation in restoring peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- violence
- bomb attack
- CRPF camp
- Meiteis
- Kuki-Zo
- ethnic conflict
- protest
- law and order
- peace