Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Senior Official in Bribery Case

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the chief manager of the Dausa depot of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Vishram Meena, for alleged corruption.

Meena was caught during a sting operation accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to process medical bills.

The arrest follows a complaint that was verified by the ACB, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)