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Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Senior Official in Bribery Case

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Vishram Meena, the chief manager of the Dausa depot, for allegedly taking a bribe. Meena was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to clear medical bills during a sting operation. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:30 IST
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Senior Official in Bribery Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the chief manager of the Dausa depot of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Vishram Meena, for alleged corruption.

Meena was caught during a sting operation accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to process medical bills.

The arrest follows a complaint that was verified by the ACB, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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