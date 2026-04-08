Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Senior Official in Bribery Case
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Vishram Meena, the chief manager of the Dausa depot, for allegedly taking a bribe. Meena was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to clear medical bills during a sting operation. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the chief manager of the Dausa depot of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Vishram Meena, for alleged corruption.
Meena was caught during a sting operation accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to process medical bills.
The arrest follows a complaint that was verified by the ACB, and further investigations are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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