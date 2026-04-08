Scottish Crime Boss Extradited to Spain Amid International Investigation

In a significant development, Indonesian authorities have extradited Steven Lyons, an alleged Scottish crime boss, to Spain. The extradition, delayed multiple times due to ongoing investigations, marks a crucial step in dismantling an international crime syndicate.

Lyons, described by law enforcement as a senior figure in the network, was flown from Indonesia to Amsterdam early Wednesday morning before being transferred to Spain. He is facing charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. His arrest on March 28 at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport was prompted by an Interpol Red Notice issued by Spain.

Authorities allege that Lyons headed a criminal network controlling narcotics trafficking between Spain and the UK, with money laundering operations extending across Europe and the Middle East. The investigation has led to multiple arrests across Scotland, Spain, Turkey, and the UAE. Despite these charges, Lyons' networks remain under close scrutiny as authorities continue their investigations.