American Real Estate Invasion: Surge in U.S. Buyers in Spain

In a surprising trend, home purchases in Spain by U.S. citizens rose by 3% last year, even as total foreign acquisitions decreased. Analysts believe Americans are driven to Spain by discomfort with policies enacted by then-President Donald Trump.

Despite a longstanding dominance by British and Northern European buyers, American interest has surged, particularly in the luxury segment. According to Spain's General Council of Notaries, foreign buyers accounted for about 19% of all property purchases in 2025, with American buyers contributing to 2% of the total.

This American purchase trend highlights both political dynamics between Washington and Madrid and economic factors such as a strong U.S. dollar. Real estate experts anticipate continued interest from U.S. buyers, driven by Spain's appealing lifestyle and safe environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)