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Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolution

China-facilitated dialogues between Pakistan and Afghanistan ended without an agreement. The week-long discussions aimed to resolve disputes involving accusations of harboring militant groups. Though inconclusive, parties recognized the significance of maintaining communication for peace and stability in South Asia, agreeing on a comprehensive solution approach despite ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:21 IST
Diplomatic Hurdles: China Mediates Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks with No Resolution
  • Country:
  • China

China's mediation in talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan concluded without reaching an agreement, signaling ongoing diplomatic challenges. The discussions aimed to address accusations that the Afghan government shelters militant groups targeting Pakistan.

Despite no resolution, the dialogue highlighted the importance of ongoing communication to manage relations and foster regional stability. China's involvement underscores its commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions in complex geopolitical issues involving its neighbors.

The talks, which wrapped up in Urumqi, did not yield immediate results but emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the core issue of terrorism. Both Islamabad and Kabul acknowledged the necessity of further communications to maintain peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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