Trump Pushes for Iran War Resolution Amid Fragile Truce Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed impatience with the pace of negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The President has directed his negotiating team, including Secretary of State and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to engage the Iranians sincerely.

A fragile truce is in place following a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, temporarily halting the conflict and alleviating pressure on global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)