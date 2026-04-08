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Trump Pushes for Iran War Resolution Amid Fragile Truce Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to end the Iran war, urging negotiations in good faith. While some Iranian sectors show constructiveness, others do not. A fragile truce is in effect, thanks to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire. The agreement preceded a Trump-set deadline involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:02 IST
Trump Pushes for Iran War Resolution Amid Fragile Truce Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed impatience with the pace of negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The President has directed his negotiating team, including Secretary of State and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to engage the Iranians sincerely.

A fragile truce is in place following a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, temporarily halting the conflict and alleviating pressure on global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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