U.S.-Iran Negotiations: A Path to Middle East Peace?

During a recent visit to Hungary, U.S. Vice President JD Vance highlighted the possibility of reaching a peaceful resolution in the Middle East via negotiations with Iran.

Vance conveyed the U.S. President's directive to pursue a good faith agreement with Iran, underscoring the administration's commitment to ending regional conflicts.

He emphasized that a collaborative approach by both nations could pave the way for a historic agreement, potentially altering the dynamics in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)