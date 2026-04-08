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Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Nebua Naurangia

A fatal hit-and-run accident claimed the life of 31-year-old Arjun Yadav in Nebua Naurangia. Struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road, Yadav succumbed to injuries despite immediate medical attention. Police are investigating to identify the vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:56 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Nebua Naurangia
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  • India

In a tragic incident late Tuesday night, a 31-year-old man, identified as Arjun Yadav, was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle in Nebua Naurangia.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 pm on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road. Yadav, from Phulwaria village, was walking towards Raipur Chauraha when he was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle.

Despite being rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa, Yadav was pronounced dead on arrival. Police Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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