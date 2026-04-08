Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Nebua Naurangia

In a tragic incident late Tuesday night, a 31-year-old man, identified as Arjun Yadav, was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle in Nebua Naurangia.

The accident occurred at approximately 11 pm on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road. Yadav, from Phulwaria village, was walking towards Raipur Chauraha when he was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle.

Despite being rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa, Yadav was pronounced dead on arrival. Police Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)