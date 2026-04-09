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National Investigation Agency registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:35 IST
National Investigation Agency registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda.
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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