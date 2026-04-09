National Investigation Agency registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:35 IST
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National Investigation Agency registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda.
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