Investigation teams moved to West Bengal's Malda for thorough probe in cases related to gherao of judicial officers: NIA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Investigation teams moved to West Bengal's Malda for thorough probe in cases related to gherao of judicial officers: NIA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- investigation
- Malda
- NIA
- judicial
- probe
- Bengal
- gheradofficers
- NIAprobe
- judiciary
- accountability
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