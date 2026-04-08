Manipur's Crisis: Leadership Meets After Deadly Violence
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired a Unified Command meeting to address the state's law and order situation following recent violence in Bishnupur district. A bomb attack killed two children, prompting widespread protests. The measures discussed aim to restore peace and stability amidst ethnic conflict backdrop.
- Country:
- India
In response to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh led a critical Unified Command meeting on Wednesday. The assembly focused on assessing security concerns after fresh violence erupted in Bishnupur district, resulting in four deaths.
Following a tragic bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Moirang Tronglaobi, additional casualties occurred when a mob stormed a CRPF camp amid protests. The Chief Minister condemned the attacks, calling them "barbaric" and vowing rigorous action against those responsible.
Manipur remains under strict security measures, including curfews and internet suspensions. The region has been plagued by ethnic violence, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Efforts led by legal and security forces aim to restore stability in the state's conflict-torn districts.
ALSO READ
Manipur Bomb Attack Probe Handed Over to NIA
Chaos in Manipur: Violence Erupts at CRPF Camp in Bishnupur
Curfew imposed in four valley districts of Manipur in wake of violence after bomb attack that killed two children in Bishnupur: Official.
Manipur govt decides to hand over probe into bomb attack that killed two children to NIA: CM Y Khemchand Singh.
Tragic Bomb Attack Shakes Manipur: Protest Erupts After Killing of Two Children