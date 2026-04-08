Manipur's Crisis: Leadership Meets After Deadly Violence

In response to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh led a critical Unified Command meeting on Wednesday. The assembly focused on assessing security concerns after fresh violence erupted in Bishnupur district, resulting in four deaths.

Following a tragic bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Moirang Tronglaobi, additional casualties occurred when a mob stormed a CRPF camp amid protests. The Chief Minister condemned the attacks, calling them "barbaric" and vowing rigorous action against those responsible.

Manipur remains under strict security measures, including curfews and internet suspensions. The region has been plagued by ethnic violence, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Efforts led by legal and security forces aim to restore stability in the state's conflict-torn districts.