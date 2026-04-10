Manipur in Turmoil: Candle Marches, Protests Follow Tragic Bomb Attack

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for justice following a tragic bomb attack in Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children and injured their mother. Demonstrators, representing various Meitei civil society groups, held a candle march at the Lamboikhongnangkhong relief camp in Imphal West district to express their outrage.

Protestors directed their grievances towards Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing "Kuki militants" of orchestrating the attack. The incident occurred on April 7, when suspected militants allegedly tossed a bomb at a residence in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang around 1:00 AM. The devastating blast ended the lives of a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister as they slept, also leaving their mother injured.

The All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) also led a protest in Imphal, pressing for justice. As their rally reached Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, it was halted by heavy deployment of central and state security forces, though a small delegation was allowed to meet with the Chief Minister to present their demands. Manipur CM condemned the incident as an "assault on humanity" and assured accountability.

On Tuesday, CM Singh visited the hospitalized mother, ensuring she receives top-tier medical attention. In parallel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government, questioning its response to Manipur's ongoing violence. He expressed concern over the lack of peace three years on and urged the government to act. The case is now with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as security forces intensify investigations with aerial surveillance and personnel deployment.

The violent incident has stoked widespread anger across the region. Protesters have obstructed critical roads, including the Imphal-Tidim route, and some areas witnessed vehicular arson. In response, authorities enacted a temporary internet shutdown in five districts to prevent misinformation and uphold law and order. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)