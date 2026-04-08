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Russia Denies Allegations of Cyber Collaboration

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted claims by Ukrainian intelligence about a collaboration between Russian and Iranian hackers. Reuters previously reported these allegations on Tuesday. Zakharova dismissed the report as false during her statement on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:53 IST
Russia Denies Allegations of Cyber Collaboration
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has dismissed as unfounded the claims of collaboration between Russian and Iranian hackers, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Zakharova made the statement on Wednesday, countering Ukrainian intelligence assessments suggesting a joint effort in cyber activities.

The allegations were made public in a Reuters report but have been categorically denied by the Russian official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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