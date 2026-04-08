In a swift response to recent intelligence claims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova discredited reports suggesting a partnership between Russian and Iranian hackers. Reuters had relayed Ukrainian assessments indicating such a collaboration.

At a press briefing, Zakharova condemned these allegations, labeling them as fabrications by the Kyiv regime and associated terrorist factions. She stressed that Ukraine is presently engaged in significant cyberattacks against Russia.

The denial underscores ongoing tensions and the complex cyber warfare landscape between Russia and Ukraine, with mutual accusations and digital offensives heightening geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)