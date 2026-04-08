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Denial of Cyber Collaboration: Russia Rebuts Ukrainian Allegations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refutes claims by Ukrainian intelligence suggesting a collaborative effort between Russian and Iranian hackers, as reported by Reuters. She describes the accusations as false and attributes the narrative to the Kyiv regime and terrorist groups, while highlighting Ukraine's cyberattacks on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST
Denial of Cyber Collaboration: Russia Rebuts Ukrainian Allegations
Maria Zakharova

In a swift response to recent intelligence claims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova discredited reports suggesting a partnership between Russian and Iranian hackers. Reuters had relayed Ukrainian assessments indicating such a collaboration.

At a press briefing, Zakharova condemned these allegations, labeling them as fabrications by the Kyiv regime and associated terrorist factions. She stressed that Ukraine is presently engaged in significant cyberattacks against Russia.

The denial underscores ongoing tensions and the complex cyber warfare landscape between Russia and Ukraine, with mutual accusations and digital offensives heightening geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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