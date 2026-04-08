Pakistan: A Trusted Global Mediator on the Rise

In a significant development, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has announced that Pakistan is garnering global recognition as a 'credible and trusted' mediator. This assertion comes after Islamabad successfully facilitated a conditional two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Asif credited Pakistan's leadership for achieving this diplomatic milestone, indicating a new era of stability and peace for the nation. He highlighted the confidence shown by Arab states, neighboring Iran, and particularly the US, signaling Pakistan's central role in regional and global diplomacy.

While India welcomed the ceasefire, it notably overlooked Pakistan's role in the process. Asif remarked on India's diminishing influence, stating that Islamabad has come a long way since last year's conflict with India, as demonstrated by its pivotal role in the Iran-US ceasefire.