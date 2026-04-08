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Pakistan: A Trusted Global Mediator on the Rise

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, announced Pakistan's growing recognition as a credible mediator after facilitating a US-Iran ceasefire. He emphasized Pakistan's newfound role in global diplomacy, highlighting regional confidence in its mediating capabilities, and asserting Pakistan's pivotal place in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:07 IST
Pakistan: A Trusted Global Mediator on the Rise
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In a significant development, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has announced that Pakistan is garnering global recognition as a 'credible and trusted' mediator. This assertion comes after Islamabad successfully facilitated a conditional two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Asif credited Pakistan's leadership for achieving this diplomatic milestone, indicating a new era of stability and peace for the nation. He highlighted the confidence shown by Arab states, neighboring Iran, and particularly the US, signaling Pakistan's central role in regional and global diplomacy.

While India welcomed the ceasefire, it notably overlooked Pakistan's role in the process. Asif remarked on India's diminishing influence, stating that Islamabad has come a long way since last year's conflict with India, as demonstrated by its pivotal role in the Iran-US ceasefire.

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