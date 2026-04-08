Leaders Unite for West Asia Peace: Erdoğan and Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached out to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to deliberate on ongoing peace efforts in West Asia, post the recent US-Iran ceasefire.

President Erdoğan lauded Prime Minister Sharif for his 'bold and sagacious leadership' in striving to end the Gulf conflict. He highlighted the devastating humanitarian and structural impacts, pledging Türkiye's unwavering support for Pakistan's peace initiatives.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Sharif appreciated the Turkish President's encouragement and endorsement, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to fostering peace and stability both regionally and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)