Diplomatic Pursuits: U.N.'s Quest for Peace in the Iran Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, a U.N. special envoy has arrived in Iran, aiming to reinforce endeavors towards resolving the ongoing Iran conflict. The United Nations disclosed that Jean Arnault, dispatched by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is on a regional mission to gauge Iranian perspectives and bolster peaceful negotiations.

The veteran diplomat Arnault plans to engage with Iranian officials during his visit, reiterating the U.N.'s unwavering support for a comprehensive peace settlement. He is expected to continue his mission in Pakistan, a critical mediator known for facilitating the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, highlighting the global appeal for peace.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the U.N., expressed concerns about potential escalations elsewhere in the region, urging all parties to adhere to the ceasefire. Haq emphasized the U.N.'s commitment to ensuring the ceasefire's longevity and the freedom of maritime movement in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)