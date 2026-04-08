Pakistan's Midnight Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace

Pakistan's last-minute diplomatic push has managed to broker a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the United States. According to four Pakistani sources, the initiative was at risk when an Iranian strike hit Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions in an already volatile situation.

Amid warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, Pakistani officials urgently facilitated communication between Tehran and Washington, even involving high-profile officials such as Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. This was all part of an effort to avert what Trump described as a threat to 'a whole civilization.'

The fragile diplomatic effort saw Pakistan securing assurances from Washington against further Israeli strikes on Iran, helping to persuade Tehran into agreeing to a ceasefire. With negotiations scheduled to commence soon, the world watches as both sides explore paths toward a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)