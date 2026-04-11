Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

On Friday, the state of Haryana, a key player in India's auto manufacturing sector, announced a 35% increase in minimum wages for unskilled workers following factory worker protests over the rising cost of living linked to geopolitical conflicts.

The minimum wage will rise to $165 per month from the earlier $120 starting April 1, presenting cost challenges for the auto industry already dealing with supply chain disruptions and increased raw material costs.

India, the second-largest importer of liquefied petroleum gas, is experiencing a severe gas crisis, affecting industry operations and living costs. Companies like Maruti Suzuki and their suppliers are feeling the pressure, as workers demand higher pay amidst significant cost hikes in daily necessities.