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BJP Protests Erupt in Himachal Against 'Anti-People Policies'

BJP activists, predominantly women, protested in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur against the state government's 'anti-people policies'. Leaders Ashish Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, and Rajendra Rana spearheaded rallies, accusing the government of hindering development, causing inflation, and increasing unemployment. They claim the state has regressed three decades under Congress rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:08 IST
BJP Protests Erupt in Himachal Against 'Anti-People Policies'
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Protests led by BJP activists have swept across Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, with demonstrators rallying against the state government's 'anti-people policies.'

The protests were prominently led by political figures Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal in Bijheri, and former MLA Rajendra Rana in Sujanpur.

Protesters, carrying flags and banners, vocalized their discontent, accusing the government of stalling development, increasing inflation, and unemployment. Ashish Sharma criticized the government for its unfulfilled promises and retrogressive policies.

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