Cabinet Approves ₹13,037 Crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2: Connecting Prahladpura to Todi Mod

In a landmark decision set to redefine urban mobility in Rajasthan, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a 41-kilometre-long North–South corridor connecting Prahladpura to Todi Mod.

With a total investment of ₹13,037.66 crore, the project marks a major expansion of Jaipur’s metro network and is expected to significantly enhance public transport usage, reduce congestion, and accelerate the city’s transition toward sustainable urban development.

A Transformative Urban Infrastructure Project

The Jaipur Metro Phase-2 corridor will comprise 36 stations, strategically designed to connect key economic, residential, and institutional hubs across the city. The project will be executed by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.

The corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major high-density and high-activity zones, including:

Sitapura Industrial Area

Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKIA)

Jaipur International Airport

Tonk Road corridor

SMS Hospital and Stadium

Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar

Importantly, the project includes underground stations in the airport zone, enhancing accessibility while minimizing surface disruption in critical areas.

Integration with Existing Metro Network

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing Phase-1 East–West corridor (Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar), ensuring:

Smooth interchanges between corridors

Unified ticketing and operations

Efficient feeder systems for last-mile connectivity

This integration will create a continuous, citywide metro grid, enabling faster and more convenient travel across Jaipur.

Boost to Public Transport and Ridership

Currently, Jaipur Metro Phase-1—spanning 11.64 km with 11 stations—records an average daily ridership of approximately 60,000 passengers.

With the addition of the Phase-2 corridor:

Ridership is expected to increase manifold

Public transport share in city commuting will rise significantly

Dependence on private vehicles will reduce

This shift is expected to ease traffic congestion on key arterial roads and improve overall commuting efficiency.

Strong Economic and Financial Viability

The project has undergone multi-level appraisal and scrutiny, including:

Inter-Ministerial consultations

Review by the Network Planning Group

Evaluation by the Public Investment Board

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 has demonstrated a strong Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) exceeding 14%, indicating robust socio-economic benefits and long-term viability.

The financing structure includes:

Equity contributions from the Centre and the State

Subordinate debt

Multilateral funding support

This model aligns with the provisions of the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, ensuring financial sustainability and efficient project execution.

Aligning with Sustainable Urban Development Goals

The project is closely aligned with:

Rajasthan Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy 2025

Proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) reforms

National objectives for sustainable and low-carbon urban transport

By promoting mass transit, the metro expansion is expected to:

Reduce vehicular emissions

Lower fuel consumption

Improve air quality

Encourage compact, transit-oriented urban growth

Timeline and Long-Term Impact

The project is targeted for completion by September 2031, marking a major milestone in Jaipur’s urban transformation journey.

Once operational, Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will:

Enable pan-city connectivity along both East–West and North–South axes

Improve mobility for residents, workers, and tourists

Support economic growth by enhancing access to industrial and commercial zones

A Step Toward Viksit Bharat and Smart Cities Vision

The expansion of Jaipur’s metro network reflects India’s broader push toward modern, efficient, and sustainable urban infrastructure under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

By integrating mobility, sustainability, and economic development, Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is poised to transform the Pink City into a future-ready urban hub, setting a benchmark for metro-led growth in tier-2 cities.