Tragedy in Beed: Harassment Leads to Teenage Girl's Suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident from Beed district, Maharashtra, a 15-year-old girl ended her life due to relentless harassment by a local tractor driver, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic event unfolded after the accused, Akshay Kale, persistently stalked the girl since she was in Class 9, despite her family relocating her for safety.

The police are actively investigating, with a case filed against the accused for abetment of suicide as society mourns the untimely loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)