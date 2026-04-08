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Tragedy in Beed: Harassment Leads to Teenage Girl's Suicide

A 15-year-old girl from Beed district of Maharashtra committed suicide due to persistent harassment by a 27-year-old tractor driver. Despite efforts to protect her by moving schools, the harassment continued, leading to her tragic decision. The accused is charged with abetment and stalking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:23 IST
Tragedy in Beed: Harassment Leads to Teenage Girl's Suicide
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In a heart-wrenching incident from Beed district, Maharashtra, a 15-year-old girl ended her life due to relentless harassment by a local tractor driver, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic event unfolded after the accused, Akshay Kale, persistently stalked the girl since she was in Class 9, despite her family relocating her for safety.

The police are actively investigating, with a case filed against the accused for abetment of suicide as society mourns the untimely loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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