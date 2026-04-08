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Thief Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Gas Shortage Fears

A 32-year-old man, Manoj Surendra Sharma, was arrested for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders in Charkop. Amid rumors of cooking gas shortages due to conflict in West Asia, Sharma, a habitual offender with over 60 cases, was identified and arrested by police using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:17 IST
Thief Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Gas Shortage Fears
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A man, aged 32, has been detained in connection with the alleged theft of 27 LPG cylinders in Charkop, a police spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The stolen property, valued at Rs 6.06 lakh, was confiscated from the suspect, Manoj Surendra Sharma, who is known to be a habitual offender.

Theft occurred amidst reports of cooking gas shortages linked to conflict in West Asia. Security footage revealed a suspicious individual operating a vehicle in the area, leading police to track and arrest Sharma in Nalasopara, Palghar district. Out of the 27 cylinders, 12 were retrieved along with the tempo used in the theft. Sharma has more than 60 theft, robbery, and burglary charges filed against him across multiple police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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