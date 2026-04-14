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Crime Crackdown: Arrest of Narender Gang Members at Bhalswa Lake

Two alleged members of the Narender gang were arrested in Delhi's Bhalswa Lake area, recovering illegal firearms. The operation, based on a tip-off, foiled a planned robbery. The suspects, Randheer and Parvesh, have a criminal record in Delhi, with further investigations ongoing to identify more gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:04 IST
Crime Crackdown: Arrest of Narender Gang Members at Bhalswa Lake
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In a significant operation, two suspected members of the notorious Narender gang were apprehended by the police near Bhalswa Lake in outer Delhi, officials reported on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a crime branch team set a trap on Saturday, leading to the arrest of the suspects—Randheer, aged 25, and Parvesh, aged 28. The police recovered illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and a country-made weapon, preventing a planned robbery.

Interrogations revealed links to a supplier in Uttar Pradesh, with the suspects allegedly involved in supplying and using illegal arms for criminal activities. Both accused have previous records of robbery and snatching, and investigations continue to uncover further gang connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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