Crime Crackdown: Arrest of Narender Gang Members at Bhalswa Lake

In a significant operation, two suspected members of the notorious Narender gang were apprehended by the police near Bhalswa Lake in outer Delhi, officials reported on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a crime branch team set a trap on Saturday, leading to the arrest of the suspects—Randheer, aged 25, and Parvesh, aged 28. The police recovered illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and a country-made weapon, preventing a planned robbery.

Interrogations revealed links to a supplier in Uttar Pradesh, with the suspects allegedly involved in supplying and using illegal arms for criminal activities. Both accused have previous records of robbery and snatching, and investigations continue to uncover further gang connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)