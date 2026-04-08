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Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Dark Turn: Inside the Delhi-NCR Child Trafficking Ring

Shahrukh alias Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF for his involvement in a child trafficking gang in Delhi NCR. Initially lured by monetary gains, he provided logistical support using his vehicle. He was apprehended in Hardoi after evading arrest for some time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:05 IST
Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Dark Turn: Inside the Delhi-NCR Child Trafficking Ring
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has detained a suspect linked to a child trafficking syndicate operating in the Delhi NCR area. The accused, known as Shahrukh alias Imran, was apprehended from the Hardoi district and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his capture.

Authorities report that Shahrukh, initially an auto-rickshaw driver, was allegedly seduced into the criminal ring by a woman identified as Sonia alias Sunita. He then began aiding in the kidnapping and transport of children around Delhi NCR, motivated by financial incentives.

After the gang was largely dismantled, Shahrukh evaded law enforcement by frequently relocating. His luck ran out when the STF acted on a tip-off and arrested him near Dikni on the Sandila-Atrauli road. He is now in police custody, facing legal proceedings.

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