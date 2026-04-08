Trio Arrested in Alleged Murder in Outer North Delhi
Three men were arrested for allegedly murdering Pradeep, a 33-year-old man in Delhi. His decomposed body was found in Mungeshpur. The victim was last seen with the accused. The suspects were located through technical surveillance and CCTV footage. A personal dispute allegedly led to the crime.
- Country:
- India
Delhi police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old man named Pradeep, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state in the Mungeshpur area of Outer North Delhi, officials stated on Wednesday.
Pradeep, a resident of Occhandi village, disappeared on March 29 after he left his home, reportedly accompanied by three associates. His body was located on March 31 following a police call, prompting the registration of a case by the authorities. Police investigations revealed Pradeep was last seen drinking with the accused at Mungeshpur.
Following his disappearance, Pradeep's phone was turned off, leading his family to report him missing. Police efforts to track the suspects revealed they frequently switched locations and borrowed phones from passersby to avoid detection. The accused were eventually arrested at Narela railway station on Tuesday, with Indrajeet, Sagar, and Monty identified as the perpetrators. The murder weapon, a brick, was retrieved from nearby agricultural fields. Police suspect a personal dispute motivated the murder.
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- Delhi
- murder
- arrest
- Pradeep
- Mungeshpur
- investigation
- Occhandi
- suspects
- crime
- personal dispute
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