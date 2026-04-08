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Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inside the Uttarakhand STF's Arrest Operation

Uttarakhand STF arrested two J&K residents in a multi-state cyber fraud case involving Rs 65 lakh. The accused posed as CBI officers, coercing a victim to transfer funds. Despite local resistance, police remanded the duo, uncovering a vast fraud network across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:44 IST
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inside the Uttarakhand STF's Arrest Operation
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Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) has detained two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly part of a widespread cyber fraud ring, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Shaukat Hussain Malik and Bilal Ahmed were arrested amid a tense operation where local residents reportedly sought to influence police actions. They are linked to defrauding a 71-year-old Dehradun man out of Rs 65 lakh by impersonating CBI officials.

The STF's Senior Superintendent, Ajay Singh, revealed that extensive evidence of fraudulent activities was uncovered, including numerous bank accounts and mobile connections thought to be used across seven states. Authorities are coordinating with police in other regions to deepen the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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