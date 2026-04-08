Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Italy Confronts Israel Over Peacekeeper Incident

Italy has called upon the Israeli ambassador to clarify the circumstances surrounding an incident involving warning shots fired at an Italian convoy participating in a U.N. mission in Lebanon. The Italian foreign minister emphasized that Israeli forces had overstepped their bounds.

The convoy, part of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force situated in southern Lebanon, was reportedly shot at along a sensitive demarcation line with Israel. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the actions as hazardous and potentially damaging to the mission's credibility.

With Italy being one of the main contributors to UNIFIL, providing over 750 soldiers, the government urgently seeks both a detailed explanation and enhanced safety measures for its peacekeepers.