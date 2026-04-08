Left Menu

Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department has arrested accountant Har Singh Bisht for accepting a bribe at the Lamgara Block office. The arrest was made after a complainant alleged Bisht demanded Rs 15,000 to facilitate a construction project's financial processes. The complaint was verified, leading to a successful sting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:25 IST
Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal
Accountant
  • Country:
  • India

An accountant at the Lamgara Block office in Almora was arrested by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department for accepting a bribe, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Har Singh Bisht, known as Harish Singh Bisht, was caught red-handed while taking a Rs 15,000 bribe from a complainant seeking his Rs 3 lakh toilet construction project to proceed.

Following a verified complaint, the Vigilance Department orchestrated a sting operation, leading to Bisht's arrest, unveiling corruption in public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Move to Combat 'Toxic Media': Stricter Laws for Social Platforms

Odisha's Move to Combat 'Toxic Media': Stricter Laws for Social Platforms

 India
2
Operation CyHawk 4.0: Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi

Operation CyHawk 4.0: Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi

 India
3
Delhi Capitals Strive for Victory Despite Early Setbacks

Delhi Capitals Strive for Victory Despite Early Setbacks

 India
4
Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash

Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026