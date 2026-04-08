Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal

An accountant at the Lamgara Block office in Almora was arrested by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department for accepting a bribe, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Har Singh Bisht, known as Harish Singh Bisht, was caught red-handed while taking a Rs 15,000 bribe from a complainant seeking his Rs 3 lakh toilet construction project to proceed.

Following a verified complaint, the Vigilance Department orchestrated a sting operation, leading to Bisht's arrest, unveiling corruption in public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)