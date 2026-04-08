Uttarakhand Vigilance Snares Accountant in Bribery Scandal
The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department has arrested accountant Har Singh Bisht for accepting a bribe at the Lamgara Block office. The arrest was made after a complainant alleged Bisht demanded Rs 15,000 to facilitate a construction project's financial processes. The complaint was verified, leading to a successful sting operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
An accountant at the Lamgara Block office in Almora was arrested by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department for accepting a bribe, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Har Singh Bisht, known as Harish Singh Bisht, was caught red-handed while taking a Rs 15,000 bribe from a complainant seeking his Rs 3 lakh toilet construction project to proceed.
Following a verified complaint, the Vigilance Department orchestrated a sting operation, leading to Bisht's arrest, unveiling corruption in public office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Vigilance
- bribery
- arrest
- accountant
- Lamgara
- complainant
- fixed deposit
- corruption
- Almora