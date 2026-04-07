Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

An accountant associated with the Jharkhand Police department has been apprehended on charges of siphoning Rs 3.15 crore earmarked for salary distribution from a treasury in Bokaro district, as confirmed by the authorities.

The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was detained following an FIR registered on Monday by treasury officer Gulab Chand Oraon at Bokaro Steel City police station, under the directive of Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha. Bokaro DSP Alok Ranjan stated, "We detained the accountant after the FIR was filed by the treasury officer. A thorough review of the treasury records and bank statements revealed that Rs 3.15 crore had been extricated from the salary allocation."

The funds, originally intended for sub-inspector Upendra Singh for the fiscal year 2024-25, were redirected by the accountant into various bank accounts, including one belonging to his spouse. Preliminary findings suggest the withdrawal process under Upendra Singh's name deviated from standard protocols, indicating potential severe discrepancies, as stated by additional collector Md. Mumtaz Ansari. Instructions have been issued to freeze the implicated bank accounts, and pertinent documents are being seized for further examination, Jha noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)