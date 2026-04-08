SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that David Woodcock, a partner at Gibson Dunn and a former SEC official, will assume the role of enforcement director next month. The appointment follows the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Margaret Ryan, earlier this year.

Woodcock, who previously led the SEC's Fort Worth regional office, is tasked with heading the division during a period marked by staff reductions and reorganization. His previous experience in rooting out financial misconduct and defending clients will be crucial as the SEC refocuses its enforcement priorities.

Under the Trump administration, the SEC shifted away from high-profile corporate cases to emphasize investor protection and market integrity. Woodcock's commitment to upholding these values will be central to his new role at the top U.S. markets regulator.

(With inputs from agencies.)