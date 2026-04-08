Odisha's Move to Combat 'Toxic Media': Stricter Laws for Social Platforms

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, announced on Wednesday that the state government is planning legislation to address the rampant use of offensive language on social media. Harichandan emphasized that these platforms are devolving into what he termed 'toxic media'.

The minister warned that individuals indulging in vile comments on social media need to desist, or the government would take strict action. The proposed legislation aims to target obscene and abusive speech, ensuring accountability for those misusing online platforms.

While the initiative has drawn support from various quarters, including Odisha BJP's social media head Umakant Patnaik, concerns have been raised by BJD's youth wing leader Chinmay Sahu. Sahu worried about potential political misuse of the legislation, with accusations from Congress student leader Yasir Nawaz citing BJP leaders for using inflammatory language.