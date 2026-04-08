Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Demands Accountability in GST Department Surprise Visit

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an unannounced inspection at the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO, revealing absences of several officers and expressing dissatisfaction with the laxity she found.

During her visit, Gupta stressed the importance of accountability and discipline, emphasizing that biometric attendance is compulsory for all employees.

Her inspection also highlighted complaints from taxpayers about delayed services and infrastructure issues, prompting immediate orders for improvements and increased auditing and compliance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)