Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Demands Accountability in GST Department Surprise Visit
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the Trade and Taxes Department office. She expressed dissatisfaction with absenteeism and stressed accountability, discipline, and biometric attendance compliance. Gupta interacted with staff and taxpayers, addressing complaints and infrastructure issues, and ordered immediate corrective measures for service delivery effectiveness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an unannounced inspection at the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO, revealing absences of several officers and expressing dissatisfaction with the laxity she found.
During her visit, Gupta stressed the importance of accountability and discipline, emphasizing that biometric attendance is compulsory for all employees.
Her inspection also highlighted complaints from taxpayers about delayed services and infrastructure issues, prompting immediate orders for improvements and increased auditing and compliance measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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