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VHP Condemns Kharge's Incendiary Remarks: Calls for Accountability

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement comparing BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes.' The VHP alleged that Kharge's comments were incitements to violence and communal disharmony, urging the Congress to clarify its stand and warning against silence as implicit endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:25 IST
VHP Condemns Kharge's Incendiary Remarks: Calls for Accountability
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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments likening the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes,' asserting that his words incite violence and communal unrest.

VHP president Alok Kumar alleged that Kharge's statements amount to direct incitements to violence, associating his remarks during a poll campaign in Assam as inflammatory and divisive.

Kumar urged the Congress party to clarify its position, warning that silence would imply endorsement of Kharge's remarks, which he described as 'deeply condemnable.' He called on the public to respond through democratic means during the upcoming Assam elections.

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