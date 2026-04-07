VHP Condemns Kharge's Incendiary Remarks: Calls for Accountability

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments likening the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes,' asserting that his words incite violence and communal unrest.

VHP president Alok Kumar alleged that Kharge's statements amount to direct incitements to violence, associating his remarks during a poll campaign in Assam as inflammatory and divisive.

Kumar urged the Congress party to clarify its position, warning that silence would imply endorsement of Kharge's remarks, which he described as 'deeply condemnable.' He called on the public to respond through democratic means during the upcoming Assam elections.