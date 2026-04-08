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Operation CyHawk 4.0: Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi

Delhi Police's Operation CyHawk 4.0 led to the arrest of over 600 individuals and questioning of 8,300 suspects in a large-scale crackdown on cybercrime. The operation, targeting cyber fraud syndicated networks, resulted in numerous arrests, fresh FIRs, and breakthroughs in pending cases. Around Rs 519 crore of defrauded funds were traced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:58 IST
Operation CyHawk 4.0: Massive Cybercrime Crackdown in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust effort to combat cybercrime, Delhi Police launched Operation CyHawk 4.0, arresting over 600 individuals and questioning 8,300 suspects. The operation, carried out on April 6 and 7, represents a strategic shift from reactive to proactive measures against cybercriminals.

A significant arrest includes the son of a Delhi-based eatery chain owner, Javed, who provided his bank account to move cybercrime proceeds. The operation focused on dismantling the financial backbone of cyber syndicates, resulting in 499 new FIRs and progress in 324 pending cases.

The coordinated effort also targeted illegal call centres and mule accounts used for cyber fraud. More than Rs 519 crore of fraudulently obtained money was traced back to the networks involved. Delhi Police has vowed to continue these intelligence-driven operations to keep cybercriminals at bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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