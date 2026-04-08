NEET Aspirant's Bail Denied in Major Cyber Fraud Case
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Abuzar Gaffari, was denied bail by a Delhi court for his involvement in a large-scale cyber fraud. The court found substantial evidence against him, including ATM cards and bank accounts linked to fraud. His role was deemed significant in the organised crime.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a Delhi court has denied bail to Abuzar Gaffari, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, who is allegedly tied to a major cyber fraud case. The court cited compelling evidence, including the recovery of multiple ATM and SIM cards, as justification for the denial.
Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Gautam emphasized the gravity of the organized economic crime, underscoring its detrimental impact on society and financial systems. The denial of bail was influenced by concerns that Gaffari could potentially influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
The court's decision was bolstered by the discovery of various bank accounts under Gaffari's control, implicated in high-value fraud cases. CCTV footage also captured him making substantial cash transactions, solidifying the prosecution's argument against his bail plea.
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