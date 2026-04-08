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Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Inter-State Cyber Fraud Racket

The Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud ring, arresting 19 youths in a significant operation. The gang, using fake credentials, targeted victims by posing as government scheme facilitators. Evidence, including mobile phones and forged documents, was seized, with ongoing investigations indicating potential for further arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Inter-State Cyber Fraud Racket
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The Uttar Pradesh Police announced a significant breakthrough on Wednesday by dismantling an inter-state cyber fraud ring, arresting 19 individuals, as confirmed by officials. The arrests followed an operation led by the cyber crime branch and special operations group (SOG), based on precise intelligence inputs.

Officials revealed that the suspects were part of a highly organized network defrauding hundreds by pretending to be facilitators of government welfare schemes. According to Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the gang used fabricated documents and mule bank accounts to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

The operation resulted in the seizure of multiple mobile phones, counterfeit documents, and evidence of used mule accounts. Tensions ran high in the Revna area village with police maintaining order as locals gathered. The accused face interrogation and imminent court appearances, with more arrests anticipated as investigations unfold.

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