Strengthening Alliances: India's Push to Deepen US Defence and Trade Relations
Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, met with senior US officials to discuss enhancing defence and trade relations. The meetings focused on developments in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as building resilient supply chains and deepening industrial linkages, amidst efforts to stabilize US-India relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a series of high-profile meetings, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with senior US officials to advance defence and trade ties between the two nations.
During his three-day visit, Misri explored developments in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia with key US departments, with particular attention to reinforcing industrial and technological collaborations.
The dialogue unfolded against a backdrop of recent tensions, with both countries aiming to reaffirm their commitment to strategic cooperation and stabilize bilateral relations.
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