Strengthening Alliances: India's Push to Deepen US Defence and Trade Relations

In a series of high-profile meetings, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with senior US officials to advance defence and trade ties between the two nations.

During his three-day visit, Misri explored developments in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia with key US departments, with particular attention to reinforcing industrial and technological collaborations.

The dialogue unfolded against a backdrop of recent tensions, with both countries aiming to reaffirm their commitment to strategic cooperation and stabilize bilateral relations.